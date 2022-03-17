Apache Junction officer hit during shootout reflects one year later

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A year ago today, an Apache Junction police officer was nearly killed in the line of duty. Officer Brian Brugman was responding to a police chase. Investigators say two men were in a stolen truck, and the driver reportedly started ramming police cruisers when officers tried pulling them over.

When officers began shooting, shrapnel from friendly fire hit Brugman. “I realized that I had a bullet hole in my neck right there, and I plugged the hole with my finger. From that point, it was just a blur,” said Brugman.

Officers got Brugman into a car and gave him CPR while rushing him to the emergency room. Brugman said he passed out on a stretcher and woke up after surgery. “I had a breathing tube in, so I couldn’t talk. I had to use a whiteboard or piece of paper to communicate at first. First thing I was asking about was my family,” said Brugman.

Brugman said his recovery was not easy, and he had to learn how to walk again. “I was so weak from the incident; it was hard for me to breathe, so I couldn’t walk very much,” said Brugman. “It started where I could barely get out of bed. From that point, I just started pushing myself more and more.”

Two months later, he was back to work. Now, he is thankful to be alive to tell his story. “I am extremely lucky to be here. Everything had to happen exactly how it did, for me to be here,” said Brugman.

