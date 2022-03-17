Adovacy group reports spike in child deaths connected to recalled products

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A report released Thursday shows a spike in children’s deaths related to recalled products. Now the group behind the report, Kids in Danger (KID), is calling on companies and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to do more to alert parents and caregivers to the dangers.

KID’s annual analysis of recalls for children’s products revealed 62 recalls in 2021. Those recalls covered more than 19 million units. The recalls included 6,058 incidents, 136 reports of injuries, and the deaths of 14 children. Of the 14 deaths, 12 were associated with nursery products, like the Boppy Newborn Lounger and the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Glide soothers, said Dev Gowda, the assistant director of KID.

↗ ABCs of Safe Sleep

“In 2021, recalled children’s products accounted for 14 deaths prior to recall, and this is the second-highest that we’ve seen in 10 years,” Gowda told 3 On Your Side. “For example, in 2020, there were zero deaths prior to recall. Again these are deaths that are only reported prior to the recall happening, so there could have been deaths associated with these products even after they’ve been recalled.”

The report also found, according to Gowda, that the CPSC and companies issuing recalls could and should be using social media more to alert consumers about dangerous products. “This past year, we found that CPSC only posted approximately 50% of recalls on Facebook, 40% on Twitter, and only 5% on their Instagram posts,” Gowda said. “And while they may post on Instagram stories, we feel that they should also post on their actual Instagram page so that it will stay longer than 24 hours.” The report also shows recalling companies posted 44% of recalls on Facebook, 32% on Twitter, and 22% on Instagram.

↗ Kids In Danger | ↗ KID Children’s Product Recalls in 2021 report

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky called the KID report a wakeup call. “We are continuing to see alarmingly high numbers of product-related deaths and injuries prior to recall,” Schakowsky wrote in a statement. “The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) needs the power to decide when and how to communicate vital health and safety information about potentially dangerous products to consumers, and recalling companies need to work with CPSC to prioritize recall speed and effectiveness.”

“We agree with KID’s finding that more must be done by companies to communicate recall information to the public,” CPSC said in a statement responding to an inquiry from 3 On Your Side. “CPSC encourages all companies to conduct robust digital outreach when promoting a recall. This includes not just posting the recall on their social media accounts once, but also promoting the recall through paid digital advertising. CPSC also encourages companies to use email to directly notify consumers about recalls whenever possible. This type of outreach will help people see a recall notice and get dangerous products out of consumer’s (sic) homes.

“In addition to its use of multiple social media channels, CPSC promotes recalls through direct email outreach and announcements to the media,” the statement continues. “These combined initiatives help to provide the public multiple opportunities to encounter a recall message. Thanks to new investments in our digital outreach activities, CPSC has seen both its social media audience and digital reach expand in recent years. CPSC’s goal is to deliver information about hazardous recalled products to all consumers and will continue to work diligently to accomplish this important task. To this end, we will evaluate KID’s report for any applicable findings.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.