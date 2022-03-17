Your Life Arizona
4 suspects detained after jewelry store heist in Glendale, police say

Glendale police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jared jewelry store.
Glendale police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jared jewelry store.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say four people were detained Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Jared jewelry store.

It all started when Peoria police got a 911 call to the store near 75th Avenue and Bell Road on a report of an armed robbery just before 7 p.m. Multiple officers from Peoria and Glendale PD showed up and set up a perimeter around the store after learning that four men were still inside. Investigators believe one suspect might have shown a handgun while inside the store. Authorities also believe they stopped employees and customers from leaving by threatening them. All four suspects then took off with cash and jewelry.

At some point later that evening, all of the suspects were found and detained. It’s unclear how they located them or how much cash and merchandise the suspects took. An investigation is underway.

