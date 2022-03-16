The wind is back in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the wind again! Breezy conditions will return to Arizona for your Wednesday. We have a weak, dry system that will clip the state and kick up the breezes.

Plan on gusts up to 25 mph in the Phoenix area later on this afternoon. While most of us should stay dry with this system, we could see a few spotty showers in northern Arizona. They should stay north of I-40 for the most part. Phoenix will be out of reach to see any rain with this trough.

Temps will hover in the mid-80s today in Phoenix, with our highs falling a few degrees into Thursday. High pressure will start to build again which will help to march our temperatures back to the upper 80s by Saturday. Yet another trough will swing into the region for the weekend. This one will drag cooler air into the state and knock our temps down to the low 70s by Sunday.

We could see some snow showers in northern AZ with this system and a slight chance for rain in the Phoenix area Sunday afternoon. At this moment it doesn’t look like the precipitation will be a major impact. The wind will also return for Sunday too in the state.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.