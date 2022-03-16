Warmer temperatures expected this week for Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s still spring, so we can still expect these storm systems to make runs at the state, especially the northern portions of Arizona. Today, as a storm exits followed by the strong high-pressure system moving in from the west, we’re seeing fairly strong winds statewide. The peak winds have been running in the 30-40 mile an hour range in northern Arizona. Around metro Phoenix, the peak winds have been approaching 30 miles an hour.

Things will settle down for the rest of the week as the ridge of high pressure builds in. We expect highs in the low-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the mid-80s on Friday. Saturday, just ahead of the storm front, there’s a chance some desert locations will reach 980 degrees as warm air is pulled in from the southwest. However, we don’t have that in the forecast for Phoenix, and we’ve got an 88 penciled in.

The weekend storm is due Sunday around the Valley, with the best chance for showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor. The same holds for the weekend forecast, with light snow anticipated in the mountains. On this date in 1986, Payson got 17 inches of snow.

