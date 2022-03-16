Vigil held in Phoenix to honor passenger killed in drunk driving crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family and friends came together Tuesday evening to honor a 23-year-old man killed in a drunk driving crash on Mar. 15, 2021. Police said Chase Nelson was the passenger in the car and was thrown from his friend’s car and killed. Friends said he didn’t drive that night, entrusting his friend to get him home safe. It happened a year ago.

“He was the most honest, charismatic. He could talk to anyone,” Shannon Wing, a family friend, said. It’s how Nelson’s friends want him to be remembered. “When you google Chase Fitzgerald Nelson, the first thing that comes up is this crash. It mentions there was a drunk driving accident, and it has his name. It does not name the driver of the car. He wasn’t driving; this was not on him.”

It’s why Wing wanted Arizona’s Family to cover the vigil, wanted us to see and talk to the dozens that gathered. “Chase also had a love and a passion for cars,” another family friend said.

It happened at the intersection of 83rd and Peoria avenues. Police said an officer first saw the white sedan speeding and tried to stop it. The car turned around, and the officer stopped following. Police said soon after that, driver Cameron Ubben lost control, hitting the curb, rolling over several times, and his vehicle caught fire. It took six months for Ubben to be charged.

“It’s a tragedy, and the family just really wants justice. They want the truth of what happened that night,” Wing said.

Ubben is facing multiple counts of DUI and 2nd-degree murder. Arizona’s Family asked Peoria police why it took them so long to charge him, and they said, “it was due to the complexity of the case.” Chase’s family and friends also hope this case serves as a reminder about the dangers of drinking and driving.

