One injured after gas leak in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been injured after a gas leak Wednesday morning near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird in Glendale.

Glendale Fire Captain Anthony Valverde says the gas leak appears to be coming from a four to a six-inch gas line. Crews are working to try to shut off the line along with Southwest Gas. Valverde has confirmed that one person has been injured but has not released the extent of the injury. Earlier structures in the area had been evacuated. Crews also shut down all traffic in the area.

