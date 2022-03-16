Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

One injured after gas leak in Glendale

One injured after gas leak in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird
One injured after gas leak in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been injured after a gas leak Wednesday morning near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird in Glendale.

Glendale Fire Captain Anthony Valverde says the gas leak appears to be coming from a four to a six-inch gas line. Crews are working to try to shut off the line along with Southwest Gas. Valverde has confirmed that one person has been injured but has not released the extent of the injury. Earlier structures in the area had been evacuated. Crews also shut down all traffic in the area.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vigil held in Phoenix to honor passenger killed in drunk driving crash
Derrick Moore, the 'Lemonade, lemonade' vendor for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondback’s ‘Lemonade Guy’ recovering after tumor removal
Chase Nelson
Vigil held in Phoenix to honor passenger killed in drunk driving crash
As Arizona flu cases slightly increase, the season is far below average