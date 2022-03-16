Make-A-Wish Arizona unveils playhouse for Phoenix 3-year-old battling leukemia

Click here to donate now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three-year-old Haley Snowden has a new addition in her backyard. Make-A-Wish Arizona unveiled Haley’s wish: a pink playhouse for her and her brother to play in. Thanks to generous donations from community contractors like the Carpenters Union and Urban Shed Concepts, it was made possible.

Haley was diagnosed with B cell leukemia a year and a half ago. She’s been in and out of treatment ever since, and Make-A-Wish approached her family. “She loves to be a mama, and she was a coffee mama, and so she decided that she would like to have a house of her own. So she could make all the rules.” Haley’s mom, Lindsey, said.

Haley’s wish manager Matthew Wall explained it took a village to put this playhouse together. “We really rely on all of these incredible community partners to help make this happen. They bring everything to life,” he said.

The Carpenters Union donated concrete and talent to assemble the playhouse, and Urban Shed concepts donated the shed. “It just feels so rewarding to be able to be part of something bigger than just running a business to make money. We get to actually touch people’s lives in a very personal way,” said Wall.

“It’s been incredible to have something look forward to,” Lindsey said. “It’s been such a breath of fresh air through the whole process to know that this was coming. We had fun planning it together, even down to the color and all the little fun things that went inside of her house.”

All of it was thanks to Make-A-Wish. “It was just great to see the community come together,” Lindsey said. “We’re just so thankful that these organizations exist to help us out during tough times.”

For more information or to donate to Make-A-Wish Arizona, click here or call (602) 395-WISH (9474).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.