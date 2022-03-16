How to deal with brutal spring allergies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you have allergies, you’ve probably been dealing with them since the start of meteorological spring on March 1. Possibly before. Spring officially starts with the spring equinox on Sunday, but don’t tell Mother Nature. Not only has she presented us with some warmer-than-average days, but she’s also sent some wind our way. Wind is the big weather story today, and where there’s wind, there’s blowing pollen. (You have to see this video a viewer from Payson shared with the Arizona’s Family Weather Facebook group.) And where there’s blowing pollen, there are allergies that can make you miserable.

“Spring allergies are horrible this year,” Dr. Julie Wendt of Relieve Allergies, Asthma & Hives in Scottsdale told Arizona’s Family Wednesday morning. “These little microscopic pollens don’t look much different than the bacteria and viruses that are attacking our body, so the body just responds.”

📄 Climate change to make pollen season nastier

Wendt said the best thing you can do is avoid pollen as much as possible. “What I mean is make your indoor environment a sanctuary,” she explained. “Keep the doors and windows of your home closed. Let the air conditioning and heating do the work for you.” You should change your air filters regularly, even more often during allergy season. “Consider getting an air purifier and using it and taking care of it,” Wendt continued.

Keeping your pets clean is also key, especially if they go outside. Wipe them down with a baby or pet wipe as soon as they come back into the house. You don’t want them to bring allergens in with them. It’s not just pets that bring in pollen. We’re carriers, too. “Leave your shirt and shoes at the door, so you’re not bringing anything in … Wear washed clothes once you get inside so that you’re not carrying pollen all over your furniture and house.” Wendt also suggested showering before you turn in, so you don’t take pollen to bed with you.

↗ 5-day allergy forecast for Phoenix from Pollen.com

Over-the-counter medications can help, but they come with some side effects and risks, especially if you’re taking them often. “If you’re taking a lot of medication, I always recommend that you come in to see a board-certified allergist this time of year in order to avoid some of those symptoms.”

Natural remedies for your brutal allergies

Current wind in the Phoenix area

Peak wind gusts in the past 4 hours

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.