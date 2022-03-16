Gun found after report of armed student at Verrado High School in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Buckeye Police Department says its officers located a student and gun after getting a report of an armed student at a Buckeye high school Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, police say the student and a gun have been located at Verrado High School near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail. They say no one was hurt, and there is no threat to the school or the surrounding community.

No further information has been released.

BPD has responded to a call of an armed student at Verrado High School. The student was located, and the gun has been recovered. No one was hurt. There is no threat to the school or community. pic.twitter.com/dK3BvoyYTW — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 16, 2022

