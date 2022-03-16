Your Life Arizona
Gun found after report of armed student at Verrado High School in Buckeye

Breaking News Graphic.
Breaking News Graphic.
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Buckeye Police Department says its officers located a student and gun after getting a report of an armed student at a Buckeye high school Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, police say the student and a gun have been located at Verrado High School near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail. They say no one was hurt, and there is no threat to the school or the surrounding community.

No further information has been released.

