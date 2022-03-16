Friends gather to remember Phoenix 16-year-old killed in car accident

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At just 16 years old, a Phoenix teenager lost his life in a car accident Sunday. Police believe alcohol might have played a role in the crash that killed Tomas Villaverde and put two other teens and a man in the hospital. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near 36th Street and Indian School Road.

Pedro Guzman says Villaverde was his best friend since 1st grade. He said the 16-year-old went to Arcadia High School, where he impacted all his friends with his positivity. “We really wouldn’t be the people we are if we wouldn’t have met Tomas,” said Guzman.

Guzman said his friends had just picked Villaverde up from work and were driving him home when the accident happened. According to police, Villaverde was a passenger in a Mustang with two other teenagers. Officers said the Mustang was speeding east on Indian School Road when it hit a Honda trying to turn left onto 36th Street. Two of the three teenagers in the Mustang were thrown out of the car, including Villaverde, who died. The 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were also injured.

“They’re just trying to go through surgeries and recovering, I guess,” said Guzman. “I only spoke to one of them, and it seems like he’s just grieving over it.”

Police believe the Mustang’s speed was a factor in the wreck. The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old man, was seriously injured but is expected to recover. According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the 50-year-old man, “displayed signs of alcohol impairment,” but no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I was angry at first because even though my friend might have been speeding, he couldn’t have been going that fast because The Stand they pulled out of is literally 30 yards from the intersection,” said Guzman.

The loss of Villaverde has devastated his friends. “He meant a lot to me,” said Villaverde’s friend since 6th grade, Adrian Silva. “...he would just bring light to everything.”

“He means a lot,” said Tomas’ friend, Payton Cue. “He was always the kid that would always be smiling.”

Cue and Silva said they had just seen Villaverde Friday when they went to a movie. “I wish I’d told him I love him,” said Cue. “When I said goodbye, I said, “see you later” because I thought I’d see him later. I wish I had said something different, like, ‘see you soon or ‘I love you, bro.’”

As Villaverde’s friends visit his memorial, they remember all the good times they shared while trying to cope with the future they’ll never have. “I think we both looked at each other like brothers because we kind of like planned to be friends for our entire lives and eventually be uncles to each other’s kids,” said Guzman. “It’s unfortunate he’s not going to be able to do any of that.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Villaverde.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.