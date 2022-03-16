Fountain Hills wish kid hopes to use her wish to Pay It Forward

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Piper Sehman is a senior in high school here in the Valley, but she hasn’t had a normal life. She was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor when she was 12 years old, and she’s had three brain surgeries to treat the growing tumor in the past five years. “I always felt like I had a different childhood than most people because of that,” Piper said. “I wasn’t in a good place mentally because I was thinking, ‘am I going to have to live with this kind of pain for the rest of my youth?’”

Her doctor mentioned she would be a good candidate for Make-A-Wish during her long treatments. “We thought it was for kids who were terminal,” said Piper’s dad, Nick. “We were just so surprised once we got talking with the folks at Make-A-Wish about what they do and how broad their scope is and who they support and help.”

Piper wished to be a published author. “I just wanted to choose a wish that I knew would have an impact, like after the wish was done,” Piper said. She met with an ASU professor over Zoom to help her put her story together. Her book is a sci-fi fantasy adventure about four teenagers who save the world, but the impact of her wish was more than she could ever imagine. “I really appreciate that Make-A-Wish gave me something to look forward to; it gave me something to be happy about,” Piper said. “My wish helped me become more confident in myself. I’m more willing to put my ideas out there.”

Now, Piper hopes she can use her wish to Pay It Forward. “I might be able to help someone by giving them this book, which they could be inspired from,” Piper said.

