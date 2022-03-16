Ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio says he’ll be on the ballot for Fountain Hills mayor

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears former Maricopa County Joe Arpaio will be back on the ballot. In an email on Wednesday, he said his campaign collected enough signatures to be an official candidate for Fountain Hills mayor. He said he collected the maximum signatures, 647, for his candidacy. Only 324 signatures are required. “I am extremely thankful and honored with the support that is coming from the citizens for my candidacy,” Arpaio said in a statement. “Fountain Hills is teetering in the wrong direction. I will help in reversing that trend with exciting policies and leadership to be revealed during the campaign.”

Arpaio has lived in Fountain Hills for more than two decades. He has previously said he wants to create jobs and spark economic growth in the town while continuing his “fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling, and drug trafficking.”

After getting crushed by a Democratic challenger in 2016 after 24 years as sheriff, Arpaio finished third in a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and second in the GOP primary in his 2020 bid to win back the sheriff’s post. In both comeback attempts, Arpaio lost the vote in Fountain Hills.

Arpaio was voted out as sheriff in 2016 amid voter frustration over his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, including his disobedience of a judge’s 2011 order to stop his traffic patrols that led to his 2017 criminal contempt of court conviction, which was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

Before the federal government and the courts stripped away his immigration powers, Arpaio led 20 large-scale traffic patrols that targeted immigrants and more than 80 business raids to bust people working in the United States without permission.

While his defiant streak played well with voters for many years, Arpaio faced heavy criticism for taking on policies that he knew were controversial and racking up $147 million in taxpayer-funded legal bills.

Though he billed himself as the toughest sheriff in America, his agency botched the investigations of more than 400 sex-crimes complaints made to his office. Fountain Hills doesn’t operate a police department and instead contracts with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

