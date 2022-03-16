ConXion in Phoenix helps you connect with your mind, body and spirit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Personal trainer and gym owner David Soto-Griego has a heart for the people. Through his journey of loss, homelessness, and overcoming addiction, Soto-Griego learned how to transform his life. He has deep compassion for others and is passionate about helping people achieve huge transformations in their own lives.

Now 20 years sober and with years of experience as a personal trainer, Soto-Griego opened his own gym this year. He created a physical fitness program called Narrow the Gap to help his clients reach their physical goals. And at ConXion (pronounced “connection”) Mind Body Spirit, the mind and spirit are as important as the body. Soto-Griego incorporates his licensure as a massage therapist, as well as certifications as a fitness nutrition specialist, yoga instructor, life coach, qi gong instructor, and reiki master teacher in one place. His goal is to create a holistic atmosphere where the power is placed back into the hands of the clients. He helps his clients pinpoint their mental roadblocks to determine their “why” to keep them motivated to accomplish their goals.

At Conxion Mind Body Spirit (pronounced: connection), the mind and spirit are as important as the body.

ConXion is a place to build muscle and heal the spirit in a safe place focused on community.

ConXion | 6522 N. 16th St., Suite 9&10, Phoenix | 623-777-9494 | ↗ www.conxionmbs.net

Social: Instagram | Facebook

