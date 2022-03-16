Arizona Diamondback’s ‘Lemonade Guy’ recovering after tumor removal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Baseball is back, but a big personality and a familiar voice are still missing from the stands of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Derrick Moore, the “lemonade, lemonade” guy, is a beloved vendor at Arizona sports games. If you have been to a Diamondbacks’ game, you have probably seen and heard him. But last February, he was hospitalized after becoming increasingly disoriented. He was having seizures and went into a coma before doctors found a tumor between his adrenal gland and kidney.

“I was just happy to be alive because doctors told me that 80% of the people who have the tumor I had, don’t find it until the autopsy,” said Moore. Doctors removed the tumor, but Moore says he is still dealing with neurological issues, like memory loss. “There are times when I won’t be able to think clearly and answer questions. I will think of something and then 15 mins later completely forget it.”

While fans fill stadiums again, Moore is eager to get back out there but needs more time to recover. For the time being, he is focusing on his family.

“My perspective is to appreciate every day, every day. And I would like to spend more quality time with the family,” said Moore. “During spring training and March, I have been away from my family.”

