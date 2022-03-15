Warmer day ahead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We will have another mild morning in the Valley for your Tuesday morning. Plan on temperatures in the 40s and 50s to start the day. Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with her highs climbing to 87 degrees.

We will hold steady in the upper 80s for the next several days before a weak system knocks our temperatures down a little bit by Thursday. The wind is set to pick up again by Wednesday and Thursday, mainly in the mountains. We will see breezy conditions in the Valley too though.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s for Friday and into Saturday. We do have a storm system that all swing in and knock us down 10 degrees by Sunday and kick up the wind again. Highs on Sunday will be around 74 and we have a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon in the Phoenix Metro.

