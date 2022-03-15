Warm and breezy Wednesday around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures continue to climb under a ridge of high pressure. There’s a 10% chance of Phoenix reaching 90 degrees on Wednesday and a 55% chance of reaching that mark on Saturday. There are definitely warmer days right around the corner. The average high temperature for Phoenix this time of year is 78 degrees.

A couple of disturbances will briefly pause the warming trend this week. A trough will dive southward late Wednesday. Ahead of this feature, winds will increase, especially in the High Country. Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph in the high deserts on Wednesday; it will also be a breezy day in the Valley, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. While most will remain dry, light rain/sprinkles/light snow will be possible late Wednesday through Thursday morning in the High Country. The low deserts won’t receive any rain. Highs will slightly drop from the middle and upper 80s on Wednesday to the lower 80s on Thursday in the low deserts. The sunny, warming trend will resume on Friday, with Valley highs in the middle 80s. Saturday looks to be the warmest day and the highest chance of reaching 90 degrees in the Phoenix Valley. The high country can expect Saturday highs ranging from the middle 50s to lower 70s.

A stronger system will move in from the northwest on Sunday. The low deserts will have a higher chance of receiving rain. Winds will increase statewide, and temperatures will drop like a rock. The Valley will go from nearly 90 degrees on Saturday to the 70s on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures in the High Country will fall to the 40s and 50s by next Monday. The cooldown likely won’t last long, though. Temperatures will rebound next Tuesday.

