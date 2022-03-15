Valley restaurants hit with vandalism and breaks-ins

PHOENIX & GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Valley businesses are seeing brazen attacks and are reporting a surge in break-ins.

Francisco Perez owns The Bread and Honey House on Van Buren Street and 48th Street in Phoenix. The chef is proud of his restaurant and the food they serve the community. But a recent arson attack has him extremely concerned. “Frustration that this happened again to us. Being that it is arson, it felt closer to home,” said Perez.

Surveillance video shows two men in hoodies throwing Molotov cocktails at the building, lighting the rood on fire. Firefighters put out the fire, but Perez says there is still $3,000 to 4,000 worth of damage. He adds this isn’t the first time they were targeted. “We have been burglarized, they have broken into our restaurant, they stole a register, laptops, chef knives,” said Perez.

Meanwhile, Juan Acosta has been repairing his restaurant La Costa on 67th Avenue in Glendale. “It is frustrating. This is the second time this has happened in the last nine months,” he said. Last Wednesday, two men broke into the restaurant using a crowbar and stole cash, alcohol, and a computer. Acosta is now turning to the community to help catch the thieves.

As for the Bread and Honey House, the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the case. Perez hopes the people responsible are held accountable. “Someone could have died. This place could have burned down. Material things come and go. We always rebuild, but what if a life was taken?” said Perez.

Anyone with information on either break-in should call the police.

