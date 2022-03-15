Toddler pulled South Phoenix backyard pool has died

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler has died after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool near 48th Street and Baseline Road on Monday. The 2-year-old boy was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived. Paramedics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On Monday, Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department said the boy’s family did not know how long he had been in the water when they called 911. No foul play is suspected at this time, but the Phoenix Police Department is still investigating.

