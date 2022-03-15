Spring training returns to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Swing, batter, batter -- SWING! Spring training is coming back to Tempe this weekend with an Angels vs. Diamondbacks game on Saturday, Mar. 19. The game is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. The Royals, Rockies, Cubs, and Giants will also be dropping by the stadium before the end of March, so you’ll want to get your tickets ASAP.

Tickets are on sale now here, as well as at the stadium beginning Friday, Mar. 18, at 10 a.m. Got a whole group of people looking to take in a game together? Call for group tickets at 888-796-HALO (4256). Parking is just $5 per car and $25 per RV.

To learn more about the Tempe Diablo Stadium, visit the website here. The full schedule is below:

- March 19 - 1:10 p.m. - Arizona D-backs.

- Mar. 21 - 1:10 p.m. - Kansas City Royals

- March 22 - 1:10 p.m. - Colorado Rockies

- March 24 - 1:10 p.m. - Chicago Cubs

- Mar. 27 - 1:10 p.m. - San Francisco Giants

- March 28 - 1:10 p.m. - Oakland Athletics

- April 1 - 1:10 p.m. - Cincinatti Reds

