Special teen with big heart hopes to find forever family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here at Arizona’s Family, we bring you stories of wonderful kids who are looking for forever homes. The need is great, with thousands and thousands of children eligible for adoption in our state. We met up with a young man who may not talk a lot but has plenty of love to give.

Tommy has special needs, but it did not take long for me to learn how to communicate with this sweet 13-year-old boy. We met up with him and his adoption recruiter, Rj Nunziata, at Altitude Trampoline Park in Phoenix. Tommy had no problem smiling and laughing I tried not to hurt myself on the trampolines.

📄/▸ More Finding Forever stories

“He is very outdoorsy, an active child, and he enjoys sensory and rhythmic activities,” Nunziata explained. Those are just a few of Tommy’s hobbies. He is a great student, loves his iPad and technology, and he has a huge heart.

“He will do well with parents who have some experience with special-needs populations. I think that family will really help with his relational and developmental needs.” (Arizona's Family)

“Tommy is going to do well in a one- or two-parent home,” Nunziata said. “He will do well with parents who have some experience with special-needs populations. I think that family will really help with his relational and developmental needs.”

Nunziata says kids of all shapes and sizes are in the foster care system, and every one of them deserves a loving home. “It’s really important that we find families for all of our children in care, so they have the opportunity to grow up and live rewarding lives.”

📷 53 children up for adoption in Arizona right now

To find out how you might become a forever family Tommy or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.