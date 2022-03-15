Senate approves bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bill called the “Sunshine Protection Act” on Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent, according to The Hill. The bill would end the time change from daylight saving time to standard time, meaning Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice a year, joining Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, tweeted about the bill’s approval. “This is a big, sensible step forward,” Whitehouse announced on his Twitter. The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law.

If passed, the legislation wouldn’t change anything in Arizona, except for the area within the Navajo Reservation, a small Navajo Nation territory within the Hopi Nation, and another Hopi area still observes DST. Daylight saving time resumed for most of the rest of America with people setting their clocks one hour ahead. Standard time will resume in November 2022. Reuters reported if the bill is signed into law, the change will not take place until November 2023.

According to an Associated Press poll, most Americans want to stop switching between daylight saving and standard time but are divided on which should be used all year.

