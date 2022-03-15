Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Senate approves bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(WHSV)
By Dani Birzer and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bill called the “Sunshine Protection Act” on Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent, according to The Hill. The bill would end the time change from daylight saving time to standard time, meaning Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice a year, joining Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, tweeted about the bill’s approval. “This is a big, sensible step forward,” Whitehouse announced on his Twitter. The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law.

If passed, the legislation wouldn’t change anything in Arizona, except for the area within the Navajo Reservation, a small Navajo Nation territory within the Hopi Nation, and another Hopi area still observes DST. Daylight saving time resumed for most of the rest of America with people setting their clocks one hour ahead. Standard time will resume in November 2022. Reuters reported if the bill is signed into law, the change will not take place until November 2023.

According to an Associated Press poll, most Americans want to stop switching between daylight saving and standard time but are divided on which should be used all year.

Daylight Savings Time: Forget About Spring Forward or Fall Back

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
20,000 evacuate besieged port in Ukraine as Kyiv is hit
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine