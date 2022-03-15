Your Life Arizona
Peoria firefighters make boy’s wish come true

Some Peoria firefighters made a little boy's day, week, and year when they gave him a tour of their truck. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's .
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
