Most popular baby names in Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you or someone you know is having a baby in the near future and looking for some name inspiration, Names.org released their list Tuesday morning for the most popular baby names for both girls and boys in Arizona for 2022. Their selection is based on data from the Social Security Administration.

They say six of Arizona’s top 10 boys’ names are part of the national top 10 list and nine out of 10 of Arizona’s girls’ names made the national top 10 list as well, according to a release from Names.org.

Girls’ names

Olivia Emma Sophia Luna Isabella Camila *** The only unique name to Arizona Mia Amelia Charlotte Ava

Boys’ names

Liam Noah Mateo Oliver Elijah Sebastian Benjamin Alexander Julian Ezekial

