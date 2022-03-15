Mesa man who saved children from burning building honored by city leaders

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hero is certainly a title that fits Mesa native Jonathon Baez. He saved two young children he didn’t even know from a burning apartment building last month.

“I don’t know. I mean, why wouldn’t I do it?” Baez said. On Monday, he was honored by the Mesa mayor, the fire chief, police chief, and other city officials. According to witnesses, if it wasn’t for him, the outcome of this fire might have been much different.

On February 18th, Baez says he was at a nearby car wash with his cousin when someone noticed the fire. Baez got to the scene and found smoke and flames pouring out of the windows and doors. “Well, first we tried to get in through the front door, and it was really black smoke. Completely black smoke,” he said. “We both tried to get in three different times.”

Eventually, they ran to the back of the apartment, where Baez wasn’t going to let it go. He jumped up to the second story, punching the glass and pulling out the window frame to save the kids who, at one point, he could hear crying. A Mesa police officer caught some of what happened on body camera.

“The first one I took out, I was kind of worried because I had glass in my hand,” Baez said. “But the second one, I couldn’t find her, and it took me a long time to find her. I couldn’t see anything. I was just trying to listen.” Baez said it was hard to see and breathe through the fire, but he found both kids and handed them off to that Mesa officer on the scene.

Baez’s family was there when city leaders recognized him. With a six-year-old daughter of his own, Baez did hurt his hand during the rescue but said he’d instead rather get hurt than just watch. “I feel like my dad and my older brother would have done the exact same thing,” he said.

Baez says he plans on meeting up with the children he saved at some point. He wants them to know they are in no way indebted to him.

