March for Babies: How you can help Arizona moms and babies

Each year in the United States, about 380,000 babies are born prematurely. The March of Dimes hopes to change that.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- March for Babies is back after being sidelined because of the pandemic. The event -- 2022 March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement -- takes place on Saturday, April 9 at Wesley Bolin Plaza in Downtown Phoenix. March for Babies is the largest fundraiser for the March of Dimes and the nation’s oldest charitable walk. It raises funds and brings awareness to preventable preterm birth and maternal death.

Each year in the United States, about 380,000 babies are born prematurely. The March of Dimes gives a report card to states, highlighting the latest key indicators to improve maternal and infant health. It looks at several factors.

  • Preterm birth rate
  • Infant mortality
  • Social drivers of health
  • Low-risk Cesarean births
  • Inadequate prenatal care

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-existing health disparities have only gotten worse.

With a preterm birth rate of 9.5%, Arizona gets a C+. In Arizona, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 41% higher than the rate among all other women. March of Dimes hopes to change that.

This year, Arizona’s Family hopes you’ll be a part of the March for Babies on Saturday, April . Register now! https://www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo/?EventID=21979

