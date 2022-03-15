Gov. Ducey criticizes Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel for dropped cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lashed out at Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on Tuesday, saying she needs to stop pointing fingers at staff for dropping the ball on nearly 200 criminal cases.

“I think leaders need to take accountability for their actions and not blame the people on their team,” Ducey told reporters.

His comments came a day after the Arizona Republic first reported the Maricopa County Attorney’s office dropped 180 misdemeanor criminal cases because charges were not filed on time. Because the cases, which involved drunk driving, assault, and domestic violence, were not assigned within a year of the alleged crimes, they were dropped and cannot be prosecuted in the future.

Adel reportedly told the newspaper that a staff worker is to blame for the botched cases. She has since issued a statement that said the office had taken steps to make sure no more cases are dropped in the future. Adel was already under fire after her five division chiefs called on her to resign earlier this year. In a letter to the Arizona State Bar, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors questioned her sobriety and behavior after returning to work following treatment for alcohol abuse and an eating disorder. Adel refuted the claims and has refused to step down.

