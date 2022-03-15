Former ASU visiting professor injured in attack outside Kyiv

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Arizona State University visiting professor was with a journalist killed in an attack outside Kyiv in Ukraine on Sunday.

Juan Arredondo was injured when Russian troops opened fire. Those troops also killed filmmaker Brent Renaud. TIME released a statement saying Renaud had been in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis. On social media, you’ll find videos of Arredondo explaining what happened during the attack.

“We were going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car,” Arredondo explains in the video. “Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint, and they started shooting at us, so the driver turned around, and they kept shooting. There were two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud, and he’s been shot and left behind.”

At the time, Arredondo didn’t know Renaud was killed in the attack. Arredondo’s former ASU students said they could not believe he was hurt in the attack, but they are thankful he is alive. Students describe Arredondo as brave and a talented photojournalist.

“Just thinking that, oh my gosh, my photojournalism professor, such a strong mentor could have been killed,” said James Franks, an ASU graduate who took Arredondo’s class. “It devastated me. I can’t even imagine all the trauma and the coping that he’s going to have to go through after he realizes what happened to his friend. “I always knew if there was something dangerous going on in the world, Juan would be out there going to cover it and try to get as much footage and tell the story as best as possible.”

“I was like, that’s scary, but I have a lot of respect for him,” said Arredondo’s former student Alex Gould. “As soon as I found out he was in Ukraine, it made sense that he went because it just seemed like these are the kind of stories Juan enjoys telling.”

Kevin Hurley, who has spent some time in Arredondo’s class, says the news is pretty surreal. “It’s just shocking to see somebody that you look up to have to go through something so traumatic like that,” he said. “It’s hard not to respect him after going out of his way to risk his life to tell the stories of these refugees and the people displaced by this war.”

ASU said Arredondo was a visiting professor of Visual Journalism in 2021 at The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. In a statement, the university added that Arredondo continues to mentor students and is making a significant impact on their work.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.