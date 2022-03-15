Equal Pay Day reveals women in Arizona make 83 cents for every dollar a man makes.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Women are still not being fairly compensated for their work in Arizona and nationwide. That’s according to a new report by the U-S Department of Labor.

Equal Pay Day Falls is today March 15th--- and it’s not just a random selected date on the calendar. It symbolizes how far into the year the average woman has to work to be paid what the average man makes a year. According to the Department, the biggest finding as to why women are being paid less than men comes down to something called, occupational segregation. The concept is that well-paying jobs --tend to be male-dominated and that women just aren’t being pushed to pursue jobs that bring in a big income. The example the labor department gave is that 93 percent of childcare workers are women, which is one of the lowest paying jobs in the U.S. while only 2 percent of women are electricians.

In Arizona, women make 83 cents for every dollar a man makes. The gap for women of color is much wider, with Black women being paid only 64 cents on the dollar, and Hispanic women an average of 53 cents compared to men. “Part of the solution is to help women move into career pathways that pay higher wages,” said Kelly Jenkins-Pulz with the Department of Labor. The Arizona Office of Apprenticeship has worked closely with the Women’s Bureau and Fresh Start Women’s Foundation to host events for women to learn about apprenticeship opportunities and talk with women who’ve improved their earnings and transformed their lives by entering the building trades.

Other actions to change the wage gap according to the Department of Labor include the following:

Supporting women as they enter male-dominated fields.

Fighting to raise wages and ensure job quality in women-dominated jobs.

Making high-quality, affordable, and accessible childcare.

Increasing funding for home- and community-based care.

Supporting paid family and medical leave.

Strengthening overtime protections.

Demanding predictable scheduling.

Ensuring racial and gender equity in all jobs, especially those newly created climates and infrastructure job on projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill.

