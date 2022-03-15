Driver dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Santan freeway westbound Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. The car was heading westbound on the Loop 202 and hit the impact attenuator head-on. The impact caused the vehicle to spin and catch fire. When DPS arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver did not make it. DPS says there were no other cars or people involved in the crash and they believe speed may be a factor in the crash.

Arizona Department of Transportation says the Loop 202 Santan westbound is closed at the I-10. You can still access the I-10 in either direction but cannot continue traveling on the Loop 202 westbound.

