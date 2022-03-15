Firefighters contain blaze at an abandoned building in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters fought a fire at an abandoned building in Central Phoenix near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road Monday evening.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says the fire happened around 7:48 p.m. Crews were dispatched to the area and found the flames coming from the roof.

“Due to the amount of fire and smoke, command declared a defensive strategy,” Keller says. This means that crews surrounded the building on all sides and set up a ‘big water operation’. It took over an hour for the fire was able to be controlled.

Keller says there were no injuries and the Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Structure Fire near 7th Ave & Camelback, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NdexN3cvhZ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 15, 2022

