Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Firefighters contain blaze at an abandoned building in Central Phoenix

A fire ripped through a building behind a strip mall in central Phoenix.
A fire ripped through a building behind a strip mall in central Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters fought a fire at an abandoned building in Central Phoenix near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road Monday evening.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says the fire happened around 7:48 p.m. Crews were dispatched to the area and found the flames coming from the roof.

Caption

“Due to the amount of fire and smoke, command declared a defensive strategy,” Keller says. This means that crews surrounded the building on all sides and set up a ‘big water operation’. It took over an hour for the fire was able to be controlled.

Keller says there were no injuries and the Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PD searching for suspects involved in throwing ‘molotov cocktails’ into a Phoenix business
Equal Pay Day
Equal Pay Day reveals women in Arizona make 83 cents for every dollar a man makes.
Why the nationwide car shortage might get worse
A driver is dead after a crash on the Loop 202 Santan at the I-10 Tuesday morning.
Driver dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway