14 dog-friendly bars around the Phoenix area to check out with your furbaby

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now is one of the best times of the year in Arizona, or actually, it’s the start to the best time of the year in Arizona. The weather is starting to heat up but it’s the calm before the heat, so it’s a great excuse to leash up your furry friends and take them with you to a local bar. You will be surprised how many there are around Arizona and in the Valley alone. Here’s a list of about 14 out of the 100s to check out next time you want to grab a drink or some food and have your dog tag along too.

Arizona Wilderness - Interested in checking out a local brewery in the Phoenix area with your dog in tow? Head on down to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. They have two locations -Gilbert at 721 N Arizona Avenue #103 and 201 E Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix. This brewery has a nice patio set up for people and dogs to relax complete with a nice sunshade. For their full menu or for more information, check out their website here.

Four Peaks Brewing Company - Four Peaks Brewery Company has a big patio set up to enjoy food like their famous chicken tenders and enjoy the Arizona weather with your furbaby. They are welcome to join you, and you can even get a water bowl for your dog to keep them hydrated. They are located at 1340 E 8th Street #104 in Tempe. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website here.

Hair of the Dog - Hair of the Dog is a different kind of dog-friendly bar because not only if your dog allowed on the patio, they are also allowed inside, which is great for the Arizona summers. They have dog beds and dog bowls for them to enjoy. Hair of the Dog also serves wine and coffee in addition to beer that comes from all over Arizona and beyond. They also host fun events including food trucks and trivia nights. They are located at 3133 S Lindsey Road #107 in Gilbert. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website here.

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery - O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery has multiple locations around the Valley that are all set up with you and your furry friend in mind. They have a massive patio set up with sunshades and individual dog bowls to keep those dogs hydrated. It’s a good place for adults and dogs to mingle. To see their full menu, find a location near you, or for more information, visit their website here.

Otro Cafe - Otro Cafe has a nice patio set up to enjoy some great food and drinks with your dogs, especially for brunch time. There are fans and umbrellas to keep everybody cool. They are located at 6035 N 7th Street and are open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website here.

Pedal Haus Brewery - Pedal Haus Brewery purposely has a big patio set up. Why? For the dogs that come to visit of course. They love having furry friends come to visit while their parents grab a bite to eat or drink. There are two locations in Tempe and Chandler. A third location is expected in Phoenix on November 18. To see their full menu, find a location near you, or for more information, visit their website here.

Postino - Postino is an elegant place to enjoy some panini, bruschetta boards, and some wine around the Valley. They have multiple locations to check out with your dog on their dog-friendly patios. To see their full menu, find a location near you, or for more information, visit their website here.

Queen Creek Olive Mill - Queen Creek Olive Mill is known for their olive oils. They are also a huge event venue, have a store to buy some goodies, a coffee bar, and a place to grab a drink or some food. They have a huge patio to take in the nice weather in Arizona especially in the fall, winter, and spring. And best part? You can have you dog tag along too. They are located at 25062 S Meridian Road in Queen Creek. For more information, visit their website here.

Salut Kitchen Bar - Salut Kitchen Bar loves dogs so much they have a famous Dog Wall. It’s filled with pictures of dogs from all over who stop by to check out Salut Kitchen Bar. They are located at 1435 E University Drive Suite 12 in Tempe. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website here.

SanTan Brewing Company - SanTan Brewing Company has great food and drinks to check out if you are waiting for your plane or if you are downtown Chandler. You can also bring your furry friend with you to their Chandler location to sit with on the patio. They are located in Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and at 8 S San Marcos Place in Chandler. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website here.

The Farm At South Mountain - The Farm At South Mountain has a beautiful escape from the everyday life with a beautiful farm and about three restaurants. Two of the restaurants are dog-friendly so you can bring your pup for a nice meal and drink or two. Their Morning Glory Café is outdoors, spacious, and a great place to enjoy some local dining. The Farm is also a gorgeous event venue and has a nice marketplace. They are located at 6106 S 32nd Street in Phoenix. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website.

Uncle Bear’s Grill & Tap - Uncle Bear’s Grill & Tap is a franchise in the East Valley and expanding to Paradise Valley. Their Grill & Tap locations are built with a dog-friendly patio that you can walk past to see all the furry guys hanging out because who doesn’t love to see a dog?!To see their full menu, find a location near you, or get more information, visit their website here.

Wandering Tortoise - The Wandering Tortoise is a fun place to grab a drink with your dog. They have a nice patio set up to catch the pretty cool Arizona weather too. And having a dog with you just makes the experience even better. They are located at 2417 E Indian School Road in Phoenix. To see their full menu or for more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.