Warming up in Phoenix, 90s possible this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure dominates the Desert Southwest this week. This results in continued dry conditions and above-average temperatures. Temperatures will likely peak on Tuesday or Wednesday, with some low desert locations flirting with 90 degrees. The Phoenix area will likely see highs in the middle and upper 80s. A normal high temperature this time of year is around 78 degrees.

On Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure will get pushed east of the region. A weak trough will dive southward; this will return breezy to locally windy conditions on Wednesday and a slight temperature dip on Thursday, with valley highs in the lower 80s and high country highs in the 50s and 60s. While most will stay dry, the high deserts could squeeze out some rain/sprinkles on Wednesday.

Starting late Thursday, the dry, warming trend will resume. On Friday, Valley highs will return to the middle 80s and even climb close to 90 on Saturday. A more robust system will knock down temperatures and could bring the next rain chances to the low deserts on Sunday. High temperatures in the valley will drop from nearly 90 on Saturday to the 70s on Sunday and the following Monday.

