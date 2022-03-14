Warm day ahead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on mild Monday morning as you step out the door in Phoenix. Temps won’t be too chilly to start your morning with Valley temps in the 40s and 50s. We will see another afternoon with above-normal temps, with highs climbing to around 82 later today. Our average high for this time of the year is 78 degrees. We won’t break any records today, though. Highs would have to be in the mid-90s for us to do that.

High pressure continues to build for the middle of the week, with our temps climbing to the upper 80s.

A weak, mostly dry system will clip the northern part of the state for Wednesday. This will bring some limited rain chances to Northern Arizona, but most of us will stay dry. We will see the wind pick back up again Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains as the trough brushes us. Temps will dip a little bit, but we’re not expecting any outrageous temperature swings.

The rest of the week looks dry with mild temperatures around Arizona.

