Toddler critical after nearly drowning in backyard swimming pool in South Phoenix

A 2-year-old is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming...
A 2-year-old is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool at home in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 2-year-old is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool at home in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road. Phoenix Fire paramedics rushed to the home and found the toddler unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics started CPR on the boy who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Aerial video showed an above-ground pool next to a basketball hoop. There did not appear to be a fence around the pool.

According to Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department, the boy’s family does not know how long he had been in the water.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

