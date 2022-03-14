Toddler critical after nearly drowning in backyard swimming pool in South Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 2-year-old is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool at home in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road. Phoenix Fire paramedics rushed to the home and found the toddler unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics started CPR on the boy who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Aerial video showed an above-ground pool next to a basketball hoop. There did not appear to be a fence around the pool.

According to Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department, the boy’s family does not know how long he had been in the water.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

