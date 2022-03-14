Suspect steals ambulance in Goodyear, crashes into car

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say a suspect is in custody after they stole an ambulance and hit a driver on Sunday afternoon. It happened near Bullard Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to Lisa Berry with the Goodyear Police Department, a suspect stole an ambulance from Abrazo West Campus and took off. The suspect ran a red light and crashed into a car. The driver was not injured, according to Berry. Officers later found the ambulance in a dirt field near Interstate 10 and Verrado Way and the suspect was taken into custody.

It is unknown how the suspect took the ambulance and what led up to the incident. The suspect’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.