Rock band Incubus coming to Phoenix this August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to rock and roll this summer with Incubus, along with special guests Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls, starting this July. The group plans to stop in Phoenix on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Ak-Chin Pavilion. All tour tickets sales open this Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m.

TOUR ITINERARY

Sunday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wednesday, July 27 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Friday, July 29 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 Doswell, VA AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sunday, July 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Aug 02 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, Aug 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Friday, Aug 05 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 06 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, Aug 07 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug 09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, Aug 10 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, Aug 12 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sunday, Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Tuesday, Aug 16 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP**

Wednesday, Aug 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Aug 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, Aug 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug 24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Incubus started in 1991 in California. The group has produced 23 million albums worldwide and was nominated for a Grammy. In 2021, the group celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album “Morning View.”

Sublime with Rome began in 2010, led by lead singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo. In 2020, the group headlined many major festivals and other concert venues.

The Aquadolls launched in 2012 with lead singer and songwriter Melissa Brooks dropping the album “We Are Free” in 2013. In 2021, the group signed on with Enci Records and has released various singles and albums along with touring with White Reaper and others. In 2022, the group plans to release another EP.

