Pearl Jam’s rescheduled 2020 North American tour rocks Glendale May 9

FILE--In this Nov. 3, 2011, file photo, Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder performs in...
FILE--In this Nov. 3, 2011, file photo, Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder performs in concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, file)(AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pearl Jam has rescheduled its 2020 tour dates and is hitting the road for their 2020 North American tour spanning May to September 2022. The group will be making a Glendale stop at Gila River Arena on Monday, May 9, with Pluralone opening and Josh Klinghoffer joining as a tour member.

All ticket pre-sale for all tour dates has begun for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members and public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration that opens Sunday, March 27, and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Pearl Jam’s European Tour dates are rescheduled for June and July 2022. The group says that it will be paying $200 per ton for all carbon dioxide mitigation from the “Gigaton” tour.

Stone Gossard said in a news release, “We are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now. By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon balanced economy.”

North American Tour dates

May 3 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

May 12 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

May 13 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

May 16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena

May 18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 1 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

September 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

September 6 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre Postponed Date

September 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Pearl Jam’s latest album, “Gigaton” was released in March 2020. Featuring fan favorites “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” “Superblood Wolfmoon,” and “Quick Escape” the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. The third full-length Pluralone album, “This Is The Show,” will be released on March 17, as will the track music video “The Fight For The Soul.”

