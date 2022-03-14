Ajo man steals ambulance in Goodyear trying to get home, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents have revealed more details about what prompted a man to allegedly take an ambulance in Goodyear over the weekend.

Goodyear police say, Christopher Sauls, 46, took a Buckeye Valley ambulance from Abrazo Health in Goodyear on Sunday. He reportedly ran a red light and crashed into a car at the intersection of Bullard and McDowell, just a short distance away from the medical center. Court documents say he was speeding at the time of the crash. He ran off, but police could find it abandoned in a dirt field near the I-10 and Verado Way. Court paperwork says surveillance video showed that the man walked past the ambulance bay before the ambulance was seen being driven away. At some point, he also allegedly hit a sign in the hospital parking lot.

Man accused of stealing ambulance in Goodyear identified

During an interview with investigators, Sauls said that he admitted getting into the ambulance and driving it. He said he did so he could “go home” in Ajo.

Buckeye Valley Fire Department says the damage caused to the ambulance was estimated at $275,000. A battalion chief told officers that it would take about two years to replace the ambulance. Sauls faces multiple charges, including theft and criminal damage.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.