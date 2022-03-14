California man sentenced after stealing from National Forest collection sites in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A California man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his involvement in burglarizing fee collection sites on the U.S. National Forest in Southern Arizona in 2020.

Authorities say Brian D. Lisanti, 51, of Weimar, California, previously pleaded guilty to destroying government property by breaking into a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Safford. He also plead guilty to stealing $1,408 of money from a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Green Valley, Arizona in 2020. He also admitted that between July 23, 2020, and November 8, 2020, he committed at least 42 burglaries and took money at fee collection sites on national recreation lands in other states, as well. Those states include Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah. Investigators said that he was able to steal the money by breaking the locks on fee collection tubes.

