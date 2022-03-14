16-year-old killed, three injured in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police believe alcohol might have played a role in a crash that killed one 16-year-old and put two other teens and a man in the hospital. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday near 36th Street and Indian School Road.

According to police, a Ford Mustang was speeding east on Indian School Road when it hit a Honda Accord that was turning left onto 36th Street. Two of the three people in the Mustang were thrown out of the car. Tomas Villaverde, 16, died. The 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were injured. Police believe the Mustang’s speed was a factor in the wreck.

The crash pushed the Honda into a traffic pole. The driver, a 50-year-old man, was seriously injured but is expected to recover. According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the man “displayed signs of alcohol impairment.”

It’s not clear what charges wither driver might face. The investigation is ongoing.

