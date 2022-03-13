Warmer temperatures trending

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure continues to dominate the Desert Southwest this week. This setup will result in the continuation of dry conditions and above normal temperatures. A weak piece of energy is passing to our north on Sunday evening; ahead of this feature, winds increased on Sunday afternoon, and parts of northern Arizona saw clouds. Everyone is remaining dry due to a dry airmass in place.

Under abundant sunshine, temperatures will likely peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. Valley highs will climb to the upper 80s on Tuesday and middle 80s on Wednesday. The high country will enjoy temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-70s.

The next trough will dive southward and track through the four corners by late Wednesday. A tightening pressure gradient will result in increasing winds on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. This system will skirt by with little fanfare; however, the northern part of the state could squeeze out a little rain into Thursday. Temperatures will also be held in check. High temperatures in the low deserts will briefly drop to the lower and middle 80s on Thursday and Friday. The high country will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. After rebounding to the upper 80s in the valley next Saturday, we’ll likely cool down again next Sunday. Next Sunday, a stronger trough could bring the next rain chances to the low deserts. We will continue to monitor this potential system as we get closer.

