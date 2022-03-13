The Phoenix Lights: 25 years later

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On a beautiful night in March, back in 1997, 25 years ago, something happened. People across the Valley had just one question. What did they see in the sky?

“I didn’t know what to do with I did not want to come forward. But as a health educator of vital health issues for thirty to forty years, how could I not share this vital issue?” says

Dr. Lynne Kitei, a medical doctor from Paradise Valley, who went outside to look on that Thursday night.

Dr. Kitei, grabbed her video camera and rolled on the strange sight. Her video went on to become famous across the world. A mass sighting of unidentified flying objects over the Valley. And after that night, she says she waited seven years to come forward with her extensive work on the unexplained aerial phenomena. Now on the 25th anniversary of the event, the author, and executive producer of the Phoenix Lights Network drops a new bombshell on our Arizona Family podcast.

Dr. Kitei says, “But what we didn’t know is this was really was a parade. There were 10 different craft now. Whether it was one craft that could morph into looking different with a perspective from where the person was standing or a parade. And that’s ultimately what the investigators discovered.”

Another eyewitness, Sue Watson, talks about her recollections with her family outside on that Spring night and why her young children, incredibly, were not scared.

Watson recalls, “Oh, it was extremely calming. None of us were afraid of it at all. Because we thought it was some aircraft that somehow, we hadn’t heard about, you know, that was made here and, but it was unbelievably big, but it wasn’t scary.”

In our exclusive podcast, we go in-depth with Dr. Lynne about her diverse career. From her role on the iconic film Raising Arizona, to the skeptics in the Governor’s office, the military explanation, the Hollywood star that was in the air that night and the basic question that persists, now 25 years later. What were they?

Dr. Kitei responds, “I don’t know what they were, but I know that “they” were. And it’s time we get this topic out in the open and we address it, accept it and we study it.”

On Sunday, March 13, a special screening of the award-winning Phoenix Lights: Beyond Top Secret Documentary will take place at 1 pm at Harkins Shea Theatres. The event will feature Dr. Lynne and several other speakers marking the 25th anniversary of the Phoenix Lights.

