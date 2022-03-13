Your Life Arizona
Man who killed 2 Missouri police officers had extensive criminal history in Arizona

Anthony Felix had a criminal history in Arizona.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who police said shot three police officers in Missouri this week, killing two of them, was in prison for nearly two decades in Arizona. Investigators identified the killer as 40-year-old Anthony Felix. On Tuesday, he shot and killed 27-year-old Officer Jake Reed and Cpl. Benjamin Cooper when they confronted him at a Joplin shopping area. After stealing a patrol and crashing, he shot 53-year-old Officer Rick Hirshey. A police captain later shot and killed Felix.

According to Arizona court records, Felix had an extensive criminal history. He was convicted of the following crimes.

  • 2002 – Solicitation of Burglary
  • 2003 – Escape Second Degree
  • 2005 – Theft
  • 2009 – Armed Robbery and Flight from Law Vehicle
  • 2019 – Aggravated Assault

During his time behind bars, Felix accumulated 23 disciplinary infractions. He was released in August 2020. In Missouri, he pleaded guilty to driving violations and drug charges. Court records indicate he was homeless at that time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

