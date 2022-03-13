Glendale PD: Man doing drugs shoots mother during argument at apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a woman is seriously hurt after her son reportedly fired his gun during an argument early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to an apartment after 3 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road after authorities said the man was reportedly doing drugs and acting erratically inside.

Police say the mother was called out to the apartment by several friends. At some point, the man got in an argument with his mother. Shortly afterward, the man began firing multiple rounds, and both he and his mother were hit. Paramedics then took the mother to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man ran off before later being found by officers. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other information, including the suspect’s name, has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

