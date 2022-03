Diamondbacks release 2022 spring training schedule; tickets go on sale Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grab your wallets! The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced their full 22-game spring training schedule.

Two exhibition games are also being held on Apr. 4 and Apr. 5 against the Cleveland Guardians. The D-Backs say their full first full-squad workout will be held at the Banner Health Performance Center on Monday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the games can be found by clicking/tapping here when they go on sale Tuesday at noon. Opening day will feature the D-Backs taking on the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.

A full schedule is listed below:

DAY OPPONENT PLAY SITE Thursday, March 17 at 1:10 p.m. @ Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields Friday, March 18 at 1:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields Saturday, March 19 at 1:10 p.m. @ Los Angeles Angels Tempe Diablo Stadium Sunday, March 20 at 1:05 p.m. @ Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium Monday, March 21 at 1:10 a.m. Seattle Mariners Salt River Fields Tuesday, March 22 at 1:10 p.m. Texas Rangers Salt River Fields Wednesday, March 23 at 1:05 p.m. @ San Francisco Giants Scottsdale Stadium Thursday, March 24 at 1:10 p.m. @ Milwaukee Brews American Family Fields of Phoenix Friday, March 25 at 1:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels Salt River Fields Sunday, March 27 at 1:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields Sunday, March 27 at 1:05 p.m. @ Texas Rangers Surprise Stadium Monday, March 28 at 1:10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers Salt River Fields Tuesday, March 29 at 1:05 p.m. @ Chicago Cubs Surprise Stadium Wednesday, March 30 at 1:10 p.m. @ Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields Thursday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m. San Diego Padres Salt River Fields Friday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs Sloan Park Friday, April 1, at 6:05 p.m. @ Cleveland Guardians Goodyear Ballpark Saturday, April 2 at 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox Salt River Fields Sunday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati Reds Salt River Fields Monday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. @ Seattle Mariners Peoria Sports Complex Monday, April 4 at 6:40 p.m. Cleveland Guardians Chase Field Tuesday, April 5 at 12:40 p.m. Cleveland Guardians Chase Field

