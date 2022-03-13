Deals that will make you feel lucky this St. Patrick’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away and if you love all things green and want to feel lucky, here are some great deals on food and drinks around the Valley this year.

Bar Louie – The return of the infamous Bar Louie’s St. Paddy’s Party is making its return this year. They will be teaming with Guinness for some great drinks plus will have personalized pints, live music, Guinness swag, and the chance to win a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland. There will also green beer, $3 Jameson Sidecars, and more available from March 12 to 19.

“We’re thrilled to be able to go all out for St. Paddy’s Day again after a two-year hiatus,” said CEO Tom Fricke. “We have so many amazing things planned for our fans to give them an unforgettable holiday. The Guinness Personalized Pint machine is sure to blow everyone away. We look forward to celebrating our favorite holiday and giving away a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Dublin!”

They have two locations in the Valley – 6770 N Sunrise Boulevard. in Glendale and 2000 Rio Salado Parkway Suite 1220 in Tempe. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Blue Clover Distillery – Enjoy a special Irish-themed menu at Blue Clover Distillery this St. Patrick’s Day. They will have a green vodka soda for $5 and green tea shorts for $5. They are located at 7042 E Indian School Road in Scottsdale. . Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

ComicX – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some Groot Juice for $12 at ComicX. And if you want to surprise it for a group, you can get a 40-ounce Groot Juice for $50 for a group of five or more. They are located at 21001 N Tatum Boulevard #95 in Phoenix. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

CRUjiente Tacos – Try a delicious Irish margarita this St. Patrick’s Day at CRUjiente Tacos. It’s a mint julep that meets a classic margarita and costs about $13. They are care located at 3961 E Camelback Road in Phoenix. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Drink Me! Tea Room – Enjoy a special and unique event at Drink ME! Tea Room this St. Patrick’s Day. They will be hosting a special afternoon tea service including – full Irish tea for $54 per person, literary Irish tea for $36 per person, and a double savory Irish tea for $26 per person. A wee one’s tea is available too for kids ages 5 to 11. They are located at 1730 E Warner Road #5 in Tempe. Reservations are required and are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from March 16 through March 20. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Hash Kitchen – Get your brunch game on at Hash Kitchen this St. Patrick’s Day with their HK boozy bucket for $14. It’s made with lemon-lime syrup, 99 Flavors watermelon, tequila, a watermelon White Claw, with Tajin on the rim, and a watermelon slice. To see their full menu, to find a location near you, or get more information, visit their website here .

Lakeside Bar & Grill – On St. Patrick’s Day this year, celebrate at Lakeside Bar & Grill with an all-day happy hour. They will be serving corned beef and cabbage and will have live music from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. They will also have specialty drinks including green beer pints for $3.50, Irish mules for $5, Guinness pints for $5, and peanut butter Irish car bombs for $7. They are located at 9980 W Happy Valley Road in Peoria. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor – Head over to Roosevelt Row this St. Patrick’s Day with a fun-filled party at Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor. They will be opening an hour earlier at 3 p.m. and will be serving up $5 pints of Guinness and $6 Irish car bombs until 6 p.m. There will be live music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and food from MozzApreas. The event is free for those over the age of 21. They are located 817 N 2nd Street in Phoenix. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Kona Grill – From March 14 to 18, enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day-themed menu at Kona Grill. Get $6 corned beef slides and $3 sake seltzers and some green beer. That menu is available from 2 to 6:30 p.m. during their happy hour and again for their late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close Monday through Thursday. You can also get the corned beef slides during lunch and dinner throughout the week for $19. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Match Market & Bar – This St. Patrick’s Day, head over to a special celebration at Match Market & Bar. They will be having special Irish menu items including a shepherd’s pie for $25, Irish beef stew for $5 a cup, and will of course have some green beer for $12. They are located at 1100 N Central Avenue in Phoenix. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Pedal Haus - Enjoy corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and fish n chips this St. Patrick’s Day at one of the Pedal Haus locations which they have three around the Valley. You can also get a Green Daydrinker light lager for $4, Jameson and green tea shorts plus much more. There will also be live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Their full menu, a location near you, and more information can be found on their website here .

Phoenix City Grille – Phoenix City Grille will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all day long on March 17 with a special dish – house-braised chipotle Dijon corned beef brisket for $24 per person plus tax and gratuity. They are located at 5816 N 16th Street in Phoenix. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

STK Steakhouse - Enjoy $5 lil’ corned beef sliders with tater tots and a $9 leprechaun stiletto during happy hour at STK Steakhouse March 15 through March 18. Reservations are recommended. They are located at 7134 E Stetson Drive in Scottsdale. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Trapp Haus BBQ – Get $5 green tea shots and home-cured corned beef and cabbage for $18 this St. Patrick’s Day at Trapp Haus BBQ. Both items will be available all day long. They are located at 511 E Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Wally’s American Gastropub – Wally’s will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all week long with plenty of green beer, corned beef and cabbage, Rube sandwiches, and much more. The celebration starts on March 14 through March 19. They are located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

Zinqué – Zinqué is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year with their fan-favorite matcha & melon drink for $15 all day long. They are located at 4712 N Goldwater Boulevard Suite 110 in Scottsdale. Their full menu and more information can be found on their website here .

