Beautiful Saturday in the Valley

Forecast for March 13, 2022
Forecast for March 13, 2022(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday! Saturday was a beautiful day in the Phoenix area and Sunday will be just as nice but a tad warmer.

Look for a high of 81 this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds should be relatively light. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the low 80s but a warm-up is coming midweek.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with a high of 87 expected in Phoenix. Some Arizona cities like Yuma could reach 90 that day. We’ll also see afternoon highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday.

Temps will drop a bit on Thursday before warming up a few degrees for next weekend. No rain is in sight. Enjoy this great week!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

