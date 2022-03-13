Beautiful Saturday in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday! Saturday was a beautiful day in the Phoenix area and Sunday will be just as nice but a tad warmer.

Look for a high of 81 this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds should be relatively light. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the low 80s but a warm-up is coming midweek.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with a high of 87 expected in Phoenix. Some Arizona cities like Yuma could reach 90 that day. We’ll also see afternoon highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday.

Temps will drop a bit on Thursday before warming up a few degrees for next weekend. No rain is in sight. Enjoy this great week!

