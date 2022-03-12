Your Life Arizona
Warmer weekend ahead around the Valley

We will start with a mild morning in Phoenix in the 40s and 50s around town.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We will start with a mild morning in Phoenix in the 40s and 50s around town. Plan on occasional breezes, especially in the foothills outside of the Phoenix Metro. Afternoon highs will climb to around 78 later today in The Valley. That is just one degree above normal for this time of the year. High pressure will start to build into the region for Sunday and beyond. This will allow temps to start to push toward, and above, 80 in Phoenix. Highs will hit 80 for Sunday with sunny and dry conditions.

Next week we will warm even more with temps solidly in the mid-80s for most of the week. By Tuesday we should get to around 86 degrees, which will be nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. A weak system will clip the state Sunday into Monday. This should kick up the breezes once again for Sunday. This system looks to be dry, so don’t expect any rain in Phoenix with it.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

