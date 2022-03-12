Ukrainian teen studying in Scottsdale worried about family fighting Kyiv

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dana Furman came to Arizona in August for a year-long student exchange program. She was excited to experience a new place and started studying at Paradise Valley High School. Then last month, everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

What should be a happy time for the 16-year-old is now a nightmare. “They tell me how there is a lot of shooting going on near our house, a lot of fighting, they can see Russian soldiers,” said Furman.

Furman is talking about her parents, who are still in Kyiv fighting for their country. She says they don’t plan to leave. While that terrifies her, she is proud. “It is really inspiring, and I am really proud that I am Ukrainian. It makes me feel like I should be there as well to help as much as I can,” said Furman.

But she is thousands of miles away and instead is getting daily updates from her parents. She watches the news, heartbroken. “I saw pictures of places where I used to go with my friends and hang out, or just drive through where we used to go. I feel it’s all ruined. I see it is all ruined. It is really sad. I still can’t believe it is happening for real,” said Furman.

Now, she is turning her pain into action. Furman is raising money for a group in Ukraine that is giving out free bulletproof vests and sleeping bags for people fighting on the ground. If you would like to donate, click/tap here. “Makes me feel better that I can help because if there was no way to help, I don’t know what I would be doing,” said Furman.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.